The African American Golfer’s Digest, a PGA of America Diverse Supplier and the nation’s leading print publication and online portal for avid Black American golfers.

The publication covers the very best of the golf lifestyle within this exciting niche market. Exclusive content showcases some of the most successful, talented and prolific personalities in the game who have devoted their life and passion to this sport brings full circle this ‘soulful’ world of golf: news, tips, course critiques, destination features, book reviews, international travel, fashion and interviews with professional trainers, educators, golf industry business owners, exceptional and ordinary golfers alike, is what sets this publication apart from any other golf magazine.

The African American Golfer’s Digest is the essential guide to the very best in the ‘soulful’ world of golf and features unparalleled content with highlights driven across a full spectrum of activities enjoyed by golfers, from celebrity tournaments, national/regional championships, fundraiser outings, exotic golf trips, contests, and healthy living features. The magazine showcases all this with beautiful images, exclusive and insightful content that feature and embody the passion of the African American golfer.

The African American Golfer’s Digest launched in March 2003 and is located in the Financial District of New York City. It is 100% minority-owned and operated and is a woman-owned business and the only golf magazine specifically targeting the African American demographic in this capacity. It is independently published and is available by subscription only, and, at times several issues may be combined into a single edition. Its massive editorial appeal comes from a ‘grass roots’ approach and partnerships generated with more than 300 golf tournaments and events annually around the country with drop shipments made by request only.

The 40-page, full color, quarterly enjoys a circulation of 20,000 and reaches 80,000 readers nationwide with editorial that focuses on news, tips, information and activities in the ‘soulful’ world of golf, travel features, destinations reviews, course, equipment and product news along with individual profiles. Signature annual travel programs include domestic and international hosted golf excursions to destinations that have included Ghana (West Africa), Alaska, Hawaii, Cuba, the Caribbean and more.

We engage with our loyal readership with our signature travel programs by providing exciting destination trips and excursions around the nation and around the world to great courses that have included the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Augusta GolfFEST (held annually during the excitement of Masters Week in Augusta, GA, Martha’s Vineyard Golf Classic Getaway (annually), Friends & Family Golf Cruise to Bermuda, Alaska, Hawaii, Bahamas, Cuba (annually), Ghana (West Africa) and other magnificent places.

The publication was selected as a “Top Business” by DiversityBusiness.com (2012-2016) for service. Awarded Best Sports Publishing Company 2017 – New York by Corporate America News (2017)

The publication is a great way to expand your market base and to reach a new audience. Our readers average annual household income is $150,000 and they participate in golf activities on a regular basis, with the disposable income to do so! Our niche demographic is a strong emerging market for your programs, products and services.

Promotional, marketing and advertising opportunities are available in the print edition and online along with customized product sampling at our numerous events, exhibiting at our showcase programs and a variety of business-to-consumer incentives. A consistent social media presence for the publication is at Facebook and Twitter. The publication is a PGA of America Diverse Supplier and is registered with the National Minority Supplier Development Council with memberships that include the National Minority Business Council, United States Golf Association (USGA), International Association of Golf Tour Operations, National Golf Foundation, International Network of Golf (ING), and Metropolitan Golf Writers Association. To learn more about the publication visit www.AfricanAmericanGolfersDigest.com

