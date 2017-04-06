Calvin Patterson—like so many unsung heroes known as Military Veterans— was hanging out at the Birdies For The Braves Pavillion at Sawgrass during The Players Championship on Saturday. Being a fellow veteran myself, U. S. Air Force, I can relate and certainly appreciate his contributions and his presence.

Mr. Patterson entered the United States Navy in 1960 – 1990. He retired from military service as a Master Chief after 30 years. That’s the highest NCO (Non-Commissioned Officer) ranking one can receive. Calvin was born and raised in Mobile, Alabama. The oldest of (13) siblings. He’s been married for 55 years, with 3 kids and 3 grands.

Calvin was born and raised in Mobile, Alabama. The oldest of 13 siblings. He’s been married for 55 years, with 3 children and 3 grands. A very proud man and rightfully so.

He retired from the workforce at Tramel Crow, a property management firm in 2003. Last time he punched a clock, he says.

Calvin lives in Ponte Vera Beach, Fla., says the average price of homes there range from $300,000 and up. Although he doesn’t play the game he follows it faithfully. Again, on behalf of myself and African American Golfer’s Digest, thanks, Mr. Calvn Patterson for serving in our Nation’s Military.

—John Perry, reporting for AAGD. John Perry is a freelance writer, poet and active golfer with a passion for calling shots like he sees them and, then, telling it like it is. He resides in Orlando, Florida.



