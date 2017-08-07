A big observation of Harold Varner III excited spectators during Round 2, August 19, 207 at Sedgefield Country Club.
In the final event being played on August 20, 2017, players are vying for position. Who will make the Top 125 and claim their spot in the FedExCup Playoffs?
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN
PGA TOUR LIVE: CBS Simulcast (2:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET).
Telecast: CBS (3 – 6 p.m. ET)
PGA TOUR Radio: Listen Free (1 – 6 p.m. ET)
NOTABLE PAIRINGS
Harold Varner III, Davis Love III
1:30 p.m. off the 1st tee
Ollie Schniederjans, Webb Simpson
1:50 p.m. ET off the 1st tee
Kevin Na, Henrik Stenson
2:00 p.m. ET off the 1st tee
Recommended For You.
August 12, 2017 At the world's best players arrived at the Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, NC this week, they