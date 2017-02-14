African American Golfer’s Digest

Featured in Golf Documentary

“Rainbow on the Green”

Documentary Includes Golfers Charlie Sifford,

Lee Elder, Lee Trevino, Renee Powell, Nancy Lopez

and publisher, Debert Cook

(NEW YORK, NY) February 2008– “Rainbow on the Green,” a 45-minute documentary, highlighting the contributions of women and people of color to the sport of golf over the last 112 years, is scheduled to air in three of the USA’s largest television markets, New York, Atlanta and Los Angeles, in March 2008.

The documentary, which features the stories of legendary golfers, Charlie Sifford, Lee Elder, Lee Trevino and Nancy Lopez, among others, will air on Atlanta’s WXIA-TV (NBC) on Saturday, March 15, 2008, at 1:30 p.m. (ET), just prior to NBC’s coverage of the PGA Tour’s Arnold Palmer

Invitational. The documentary will then air on KABC-TV (ABC) in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 23 at 2:00 p.m. (PT), and on WABC-TV (ABC) in New York on Sunday, March 30 at 4:00 p.m. (ET).

“I am thrilled to be a part of this factual and deeply researched documentary that sheds light on the vast contributions made by some of our finest professional golfers,” said Debert Cook who appears in the documentary. “My relationship with many of these legends is on a personal basis and I know that their decades of dedication to the game will continue to impact the growth of golf in the black community. They deserve this recognition of their talents and America deserves to have the opportunity to know about them.”

“Rainbow on the Green” is currently in syndication nationwide as part of the American Legacy Series, a historical documentary television series created by noted actor and director, Tim Reid (WKRP in Cincinnati, Sister

Sister, That 70s Show). The American Legacy Series is syndicated to more than 150 US television markets, primarily via ABC Television stations, reaching more than 80-million homes.

The documentary was written and produced by Byron Hunter and Omar Akil, makers of the 2005 documentary, Black Wheels, which chronicled the 80-year history of African Americans in auto racing. For Rainbow on the

Green, Hunter and Akil conducted more than 25 interviews, including golf legends, Charles Sifford, Lee Elder, Chi Chi Rodriguez, Calvin Peete, Se Ri Pak, and Lorena Ochoa.

“Rainbow on the Green” held it’s world premiere event on January 30th at the Thurgood Marshall Center, formerly the 12th Street YMCA in Washington, D.C., where, in 1925, a group of Black golf course owners and enthusiasts formed the United Golfers Association, the organizing

body for Black golf from 1925 until the 1960’s.

The event opened with a statement from D.C. Mayor, Adrian Fenty, who sent a congratulatory proclamation. Among those participating in the post-film panel discussion were Joe Louis Barrow Jr., Executive Director of

First Tee and the son of the boxing legend, Joe Louis; Earnie Ellison, the Director of Business Development and Community Relations for The PGA of America; and Neville Tyrrell, a member of the Island of Bermuda Board of Golf Trustees.

Following the syndicated run on the American Legacy Series, the producers of “Rainbow on the Green” are planning to launch the documentary on a major cable channel before touring the film across the country. Production of a DVD is in the works.

“I have been humbled to see how proud this film has made so many people feel when they realize that their race or gender, too, has been a significant part of golf history,” said Producer Byron Hunter. “I just hope we can secure the necessary corporate support to take this film

across the country to enrich the minds of our youth of all colors about the rich history of achievement.”

For more information about “Rainbow on the Green,” contact David B. Morton at (317) 225-6016 or david@sunrisesportsgroup.com.

Market Affiliate/Time

NEW YORK NBC Sunday, 3/2 @ 5:00 a.m.

Sunday, 3/30 @ 4:00 p.m.

ATLANTA NBC Saturday, 3/15 @ 1:30 p.m.

LOS ANGELES ABC Sunday, 3/23 @ 2:00 p.m.

BIRMINGHAM FOX Saturday, 3/1 @ 10:30 p.m.

Sunday 3/2 @ 10:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, OH. MNT Sunday, 3/2 @ 2:00 p.m.

CINCINNATI MNT Sunday, 3/2 @ 5:00 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS MNT Sunday, 3/2 @ 2:00 a.m.

MONROE/EL CBS Sunday, 3/2 @ 12 noon

DORADO

WICHITA-HUTCH FOX Sunday, 3/2 @ 11:00 a.m.

PEORIA/BLOOM FOX Saturday, 3/1 @ 4:00 p.m.

EVANSVILLE FOX Saturday, 3/1 @ 12:30 a.m.

MADISON ABC Sunday, 3/2 @ 1:30 pm

Sunday, 3/2 @ 2:05 a.m.

CEDAR RAPIDS CBS Saturday, 3/1 @ 12:30 a.m.

PORTLAND, ME NBC Saturday, 3/1 @ 12:30 a.m.