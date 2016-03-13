PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (December 5, 2016) –PGA Professionals, golf buyers and industry leaders will be able to preview and test the newest innovations in equipment, advance their merchandising and clubfitting techniques, and meet with executives of golf equipment market leaders among approximately 1,000 golf companies and brands exhibiting at the 64th PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Jan. 24-27, 2017.



Top equipment, technology and training aid companies—including Ben Hogan Golf, Bushnell Golf, Callaway Golf, COBRA PUMA GOLF, Ernest Sports, FlightScope, Foresight, Full Swing, Garmin, Honma Golf, PING, Pride Sports, SkyGolf, Srixon/Cleveland, TaylorMade-adidas Golf, Titleist, TrackMan, Tour Edge, Wilson, Winn Grips, U.S. Kids Golf, Volvik, Yonex, Zero Friction, and many more—will present their latest products and offer testing and merchandising programs at the PGA Show Outdoor Demo Day at Orange County National Golf Center, Jan. 24; and at the PGA Merchandise Show at the Orange County Convention Center, Jan. 25-27. Top companies and brands throughout the golf industry utilize the PGA Merchandise Show, the MAJOR of Golf Business, to launch the new season, demonstrate their latest product lines, connect with influential PGA Professionals and golf retailers from around the world, and grow the business of golf.

In addition to demonstrations of the latest equipment and technology at the PGA Show Outdoor Demo Day and exciting displays on the PGA Show Floor, many equipment and technology companies will utilize approximately 45 hitting bays of the PGA Show Equipment Test Center; deliver product presentations on the PGA Forum Stage; and host PGA Professional and buyer events within the convention center and at hospitality venues throughout Orlando during PGA Show Week.



“The PGA Merchandise Show Floor represents the very best names in golf, from market leaders and established golf manufacturers to service and accessory providers, and inventive start-up companies,” said PGA Golf Exhibitions Event Director Marc Simon. “These influential companies and brands create an unmatched resource to build business in 2017. In addition to sourcing from every sector of golf, PGA Show Week is full of opportunities to personally test the newest equipment and technology, learn the latest merchandising strategies, meet with industry leaders, network among peers, and drive the business of the game forward.”

Exhibiting companies and event details are updated weekly at PGAShow.com.

Attendance at the PGA Merchandise Show is restricted to PGA Professionals, allied golf association members, golf trade affiliates, commercial buyers and sellers of golf-related products and services only. Attendance and registration guidelines are available at PGAShow.com/guidelines . There is no registration fee for qualified golf industry professionals through Dec. 12, 2016. Savings on PGA Show official hotels, plus additional travel discounts, are also available at PGAShow.com/travel.

About PGA Merchandise Show:

The 64th PGA Merchandise Show, held Jan. 24-27, 2017, in Orlando, will welcome some 1,000 top golf companies and brands and more than 40,000 industry professionals from around the world to the industry’s annual global summit for the business of golf. The PGA Show Outdoor Demo Day, the world’s largest professional golf testing event, will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Orange County National Golf Center. During PGA Show days, Jan. 25-27, at the Orange County Convention Center, PGA Professionals, retailers and industry leaders will uncover the latest trends, source the newest golf merchandise, test the latest equipment, learn proven business best practices, network among peers and move forward the business of the game. The PGA Merchandise Show, the MAJOR of Golf Business, is a trade-only event, not open to the public.

Learn more at PGAShow.com and engage with us at:



