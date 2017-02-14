September 26, 2004–Robin L. Douglas (L) president and founder of the African-American Chamber of Commerce of Westchester and Rockland Counties (AACCWRC) and former NBA star, Cal Ramsay (r) of the NY Knicks present, Publisher, Debert Cook with the Business Leader of the Year Award during during their 7th Annual Awards & Scholarship Dinner at the Hilton Rye Town in Rye, New York.

Other honorees included Paula Redd-Zeman, Commissioner of Westchester County Human Resources; Hon. William Darden, Rockland County Legislator. The Chamber is also recognizing the Westchester Business Journal, published by Dee DelBello as Westchester County Business of the Year and Edna I. Rivera, Executive Director of HOGAR as this year’s Rockland County Businessperson of the Year. All honorees will receive an award provided by The Mount Vernon Fine Art Gallery.

“This dinner is a not only a fundraiser for our young chamber,” said Robin Douglas, Chamber President/CEO/Founder, “but it is also an opportunity for our membership, the business and social community to join the Chamber in praising the accomplishments and contributions of this year’s honorees.”

Dinner Chairman, John Tuller, Director of Community Affairs for the Journal News along with co-chairs Yvonne Forbes, Vice President, Wacovia Bank;Ana Mollinedo, Vice President, Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc; Hector Ramirez, Vice President, Citibank and T. Daniel Tearno, Vice President, Heineken USA invite businesses and individuals to advertise in the commemorative journal as well as attend the dinner. Ticket prices begin at $100 per person.

The evening’s entertainment wasl be provided by Woody Wood Working Music. Attendees will also receive a one-year paid subscription to Black Enterprise Magazine. One of the Chamber’s annual sponsors.

The AACCWR, Inc. was established June 28, 1996 as an independent not-for-profit agency, to aid, counsel and protect the interests of African American businesses. The mission is to preserve competitive enterprise and to maintain and strengthen the overall economy of Westchester and Rockland Counties.

To join the Chamber or for additional information please call (914) 699-4749 or log on to www.AfricanAmericanChamberOfCommerceNYS.org.

