JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Global sports entertainment leader Topgolf has announced its 30th location will open in Jacksonville in late October. Approximately 500 new jobs have been posted online at topgolf.com/careers, and auditions begin next week.

Available positions include: servers, bartenders, kitchen, maintenance, guest services staff and many more. Interested applicants should register to audition at an upcoming recruitment event.

Recruitment events are unlike any typical job interview. They are interactive, high-energy and fun, with activities such as:

• Team-building challenges

• Idea Factory: Applicants get creative to plan a special event for Topgolf

• X-Factor-style panel interviews: Applicants speak or perform for 90 seconds about a topic of their choice

• One-on-one interviews

“Topgolf Tampa has been a record-breaking venue for the company since it opened two years ago, and it has helped paved the way for our expansion throughout the state,” said Topgolf Jacksonville Director of Operations Joshua Zenner. “We are excited to move up the coast and offer a new entertainment experience for residents and tourists of northeastern Florida. The climate and the large population of golfers here in Jacksonville make it the perfect city for a Topgolf venue.”



The Topgolf games can be enjoyed by all ages and skill levels, and the microchipped golf balls score themselves, providing players with instant feedback on each shot’s accuracy and distance. Each venue features climate-controlled hitting bays for year-round play, a chef-driven food and beverage menu, music and hundreds of HDTVs.

Topgolf Jacksonville is located at 10531 Brightman Blvd. Hired associates for the new 65,000-square-foot venue will receive free Topgolf game play, food and beverage discounts, plus the opportunity to obtain medical, vision and dental insurance and participate in a 401(k) retirement savings program.

For more information about working at Topgolf, visit www.topgolf.com/careers.



About Topgolf

