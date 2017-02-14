Call it what you may—a disaster waiting to happen or the chance for a former world number one golfer to redeem himself. Nevertheless, the odds for Tiger Woods to win the Masters in April 2018, according to Las Vegas SuperBook is 50-1.

It’s been more than eight months since Tiger last competed. The soon to be 42-year old athlete (December 30) underween a fourth back surgery this year and, perhaps his luck on the course will change, he is planning to compete in the Hero World Challenge on Nov. 30-Dec. 3 in the Bahamas.









The unofficial 18-man golf event benefits Woods’ foundation. So, will he be ready to strut a fifth green jacket? Some are hedging their bets and placing him at 20-1 odds to win any of golf’s four major championships during 2018.







