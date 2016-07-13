75 players, some from as far away as New York State and Washington, DC, enjoyed the 27th Annual Sacramento River City Golf Classic Fundraiser. Lynda Donahue (Fairfield, CA) won the Ladies Flight (scratch 75).

17-year-old Maria Davis (African American/Vallejo, CA) won the Junior Flight (scratch 78). Maria also won the recently held Bill Dickey Invitation Classic in Palm Beach, FL., and she is now headed to California State University at Long Beach, as a freshman on a golf Scholarship. Maria won the Ladies Flight at least 3 times as a teenager in the corporation’s previous classics. We are also proud to have had junior participants in the classic that began honing their golfing skills in our corporation’s youth/adult golf training program











Jerry Greenwell (Sacramento, CA) out-distanced the field and won the men flight with a 4 under Par 68. Others were close behind at par 72. Joseph Fletcher (Orangevale, CA) won the Dixon Golf Company’s Closest-To-Hole Promotion with a shot of 2’2”.









Everyone had a great time. The weather was great and the buffet awards menu (tri-tip steak & chicken) was tasty, delicious and enjoyed by all. The 28th annual golf fundraiser will be held July 2017.

The mission of the NMJGSA is to promote academic education and conduct junior/youth golf training programs for youth residing in the Greater Sacramento Metropolitan Area. The organization constantly strives to ensure that all youth have an equal opportunity and access to the corporation’s programs and local golf training facilities.

(photo left) Willie Simmons Jr. NCMJGSA Founder/President, presenting awards.

The vision of the NMJGSA is to provide an opportunity for minority youths from diverse backgrounds and cultures to be exposed to and learn the great game of golf through a structured professional training program. NMJGSA awards collegiate academic scholarships and financial assistance to deserving students who demonstrate a desire to achieve higher academic excellence.

For more information visit ncmjgsa.org

