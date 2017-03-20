Making a difference in their community and enhancing the lives of its club members, the Atlanta Pro-Duffers once again have proven that commitment to its mission is the true cause for the organization’t continued success. Completing its 24th Annual Atlanta Marriott Marquis/Atlanta Pro-Duffers Charity Golf Tournament on June 26, 2017, at Stone Mountain Golf Course, the group has strong reasons to remain proud of its accomplishments.aff

“Over the past several years it has been a welcomed opportunity to assist the Marriott Marquis and Bell Staff in the Annual Golf Tournament. The success of this venture has provided funds to enable youth to learn and enjoy the game of golf,” says Atlanta Pro Duffers President, Karon Graves. The Atlanta Pro Duffers, is one of ten chapters of the national organization, Pro Duffers USA. Members are actively involved from beginning to the end of the annual tournament.

The success of the joint venture has provided funds for the charity initiatives of the Atlanta Marquis Hotel and the Atlanta Pro-Duffers Golf Club. The effort aligns nicely with the purpose of the Atlanta Pro-Duffers organization which seeks to promote and encourage a greater interest by its chapters, members and the public in the game of golf and related social civic and charitable activities.

“The 24th Annual Golf Tournament has provided funds to send a large number of aspiring youth golfers to the Atlanta Pro-Duffers Golf Camps,” states Graves. “Parents and students are thrilled about the program. The youth look real sharp dressed in their golf camp provided golf shirts, caps, and golf clubs.” Tournament participants enjoyed the day that included a cookout luncheon, raffle and silent auction.

The Annual Atlanta Marriott Marquis Golf Tournament had 255 golfers competing on two very difficult Stone Mountain Golf Club courses: The Stonemont Course is a classic challenge that places emphasis on accuracy and strategic course management. The Lakemont Course complements Stonemont with a less demanding, target-oriented layout and exquisite views of Stone Mountain and the surrounding lake. However, as for course difficulty, it appears that Atlanta Pro–Duffers President, Mr. Karon Graves, had no problem at all. He won first place at the 24th Annual Tournament and has done so for the last 3-years: 2017, 2016, and 2015.



FUN FOR A WORTHY CAUSE

The proceeds from the tournament will go to benefit the children of Whitefoord Elementary School, The Atlanta Pro-Duffers’ Hook-a-Kid on Golf, The Atlanta Marriott Marquis United Way Drive, and the CMN Torch Relay. David Offenhauser served as the 2017 Honorary Tournament Chairperson and. Albert (Smitty) Smith hosted the annual ‘Kick-Off’ Reception at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Monday, June 19, 2017.

President Graves is already planning for next year, “I thank everyone for their support for the past 24 years and the Atlanta Pro-Duffers look forward to continuing to help our community prosper. As always, it’s for the kids.”



ABOUT THE ATLANTA PRO-DUFFERS:

The Atlanta Chapter of Pro-Duffers USA was founded at the behest of Johnny Thomas (a Pro-Duffer at large) and Ocie Irons following their attendance at the 1995 Pro-Duffers’ National Convention in Jamaica. The rationale for the formation of the Atlanta Chapter was to serve the members common interest in golf. In addition, it was felt that there was a community need to involve underprivileged youth who may not otherwise be exposed to the game of golf.