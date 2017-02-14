A vintage Tiger Woods press conference normally would consist of a lot of words but little meat for the media, who often left the interview room shaking their heads, according to a November 29, 2017 post by MoirningRead.com

On Tuesday at Albany Golf Club in New Providence, Bahamas, site of this week’s Hero World Challenge (tee times: http://bit.ly/2idhoEC), Woods presented a sympathetic figure as he talked about his return to competition after a difficult year. It was the most human and insightful he has been in a two-decade career of 79 PGA Tour victories, including 14 major championships.

A genuine and contrite Woods spoke about a life of pain, pills and desperation during the past four years. He expressed uncertainty about his future inside the ropes, but Woods also appeared to be the happiest that he has been in his personal life, maybe ever.

“I’m loving life now,’’ he said.

WOODS CELEBRATES 42 BIRTHDAY ON DECEMBER 30, 2017

Woods, who will turn 42 on Dec. 30, is restarting his career – again. That’s nothing new, given his numerous returns from past injuries – at this event last year after another lengthy layoff, in fact – but this time clearly seems different. He spoke about playing golf without pain and enjoying a game that he once dominated but during the past four years has been unable to play at anywhere near the highest level.

Read more by ALEX MICELI at MorningRead.com