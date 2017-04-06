Nashid and Queena Madyun at the 2017 Players Championship

Nashid and Queena Madyun at the 2017 Players Championship

For the young couple Nashid and Queena Madyun this was their first PGA event attended. With the strongest field and largest purse, The Players Championship is not a bad professional tournament to make as your rookie debut.

The couple hails from Tallahassee, Fla., by way of Helena, Ark. The Madyun’s relocated to the sunshine in 2015.

Nashid is a History & African American Art Professor at Florida A&M University. He’s been teaching there for the last 2-years. He also shares double duty as the Director of the Black Archives on campus. Florida A&M has a pretty decent golf team in the MEAC conference.

Queena is in her 3rd year as a Law Student, majoring in Juvenile Justice. Says she’s starting to take a great interest in the game hanging out with her 18 handicap husband.

The Madyun’s have five offspring: 2 boys, and 3 girls. Nashid says his favorite golf course he’s played is the Golden Bear in Hilton Head, S. C.

    John-Perry_150John Perry, reporting for AAGD. John Perry is a freelance writer, poet and active golfer with a passion for calling shots like he sees them and, then, telling it like it is. He resides in Orlando, Florida.

Recommended For You.

Bridgehampton Ladies Backpack
bridgehamptom solo backpack_300x200
You'll be ready to go in style with this heritage-inspired ladies backpack by Bridgehampton. No matter what your age, this
X
Fb-Button