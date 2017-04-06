For the young couple Nashid and Queena Madyun this was their first PGA event attended. With the strongest field and largest purse, The Players Championship is not a bad professional tournament to make as your rookie debut.

The couple hails from Tallahassee, Fla., by way of Helena, Ark. The Madyun’s relocated to the sunshine in 2015.

Nashid is a History & African American Art Professor at Florida A&M University. He’s been teaching there for the last 2-years. He also shares double duty as the Director of the Black Archives on campus. Florida A&M has a pretty decent golf team in the MEAC conference.



Queena is in her 3rd year as a Law Student, majoring in Juvenile Justice. Says she’s starting to take a great interest in the game hanging out with her 18 handicap husband.

The Madyun’s have five offspring: 2 boys, and 3 girls. Nashid says his favorite golf course he’s played is the Golden Bear in Hilton Head, S. C.

—John Perry, reporting for AAGD. John Perry is a freelance writer, poet and active golfer with a passion for calling shots like he sees them and, then, telling it like it is. He resides in Orlando, Florida.