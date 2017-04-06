ToughTested Rugged Solar battery pack – This is not your usual battery pack. The ToughTested product has undergone extreme testing through all sorts of conditions to make certain that it will perform in almost any situation. The battery pack is truly rugged. During testing, it has been thrown from a building and run over twice by an 18-wheeler. The extensive stress that the unit has endured assures you that it will function in all outdoor environments.

When it comes to using the battery pack with your electronic devices, you’ll find that this unit will continue to function properly for long periods of time, enabling you to charge your device four to five times without having to charge the ToughTested Rugged battery pack itself.

Dual USB ports allow for charging of 2 devices at once and InstaSense™ technology makes sure each device gets the power that it needs. Carabineer clip and the lightweight compact form factor makes this battery pack easy to clip to your backpack or belt. The efficient 200mAh solar panel means that you’ll always have access to emergency charging power. Powers tablets, GPS, smartphones, portable game systems, action cameras, dash cams and most USB devices. Includes Micro USB charging cable and car charger.

In line with clean energy, the ToughtTested Rugged Solar Dual USB Battery packs a powerful 10,000 mAh and15,000 mAh. ga, for on the go power with 15,000 milliamp capacity that can provide up to 10 full charges for the average smartphone. MSRP: $89.99



ToughTested Pro cables – Encased in a P.E.T polymer for abrasion and chemical resistance, ToughTested’s braided cables are strong enough to withstand nearly anything.

Tested at 3-5 times the industry standard, these cables are long enough for an efficient charge and strong enough to last you a lifetime. All cables are MFI certified by Apple and the Micro-USB tips are reversible to prevent wear and tear between the device and the charging connection. MSRP: $27.99