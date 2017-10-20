By Randi Payton

Decisive Media Network

If you’re in the market a small car with the best fuel economy and interior room, you’ll want to consider the 2017 Toyota Prius Three. The Prius Three hybrid continues to be a class leader, averaging 52 mpg, with 54 mpg in the city and 50 mpg highway. That’s almost 54 miles on one gallon of fuel.

The Prius generates its power from Toyota’s Hybrid Synergy Drive systems and is powered by a 1.8-liter DOHC 16 VOLT I-4 cylinder engine, which can be driven in three different modes: EV/ECO or Power. The Prius Three is slower in the normal driving mode, though it is much faster in the power mode.

The 2017 Prius is very spacious and quiet Inside the cabin. A 7 inch Hi resolution display includes premium audio, navigation, Toyota’s Entune application suite, backup camera, Siri, HD radio, Bluetooth SXM radio that comes with a 3-month free trial. Unfortunately, Toyota does not offer Apple CarPlay or Android Auto connectivity, due to its concerns about protecting customer data, according to a spokesperson.









While some Hybrid vehicles are looking more like regular cars, the 2017 Prius Three seems to be moving in another direction, with more aggressive lines and curves. I like the sporty look, which looks like its in motion, even when its standing still.

The 2017 Prius Three received a 5 Star rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and was rated a Top Safety Pick from the Institute for Highway Safety. Thanks to Toyota’s Safety Sense (TSS) Package, which is now standard on the Prius. TSS features include a Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert, Automatic High Beams, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, and Pedestrian Detection. Vehicle Stability Control system, Traction Control, are also included.

Pricing for the 2017 Prius starts at $23, 475 for the Prius One and ranges up to $30,015 for the Prius Four Touring. Other models include the Prius Two at $24,685, Prius Two Eco at $25,165, Prius Three at $26,745, Prius Three Touring at $28,115, and Prius Four at $29,135.













