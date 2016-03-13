2017 Scholarships will be available March 2017>

The LPGA Foundation administers several scholarship programs for young women who enjoy the game of golf and plan to attend college in the fall. Qualifications for all scholarships include strong academic programs, community service, and recommendations.

The LPGA Foundation’s structure also allows for the establishment of endowed scholarships in honor or in memory of individuals who made a significant difference in the world of golf.

“We would like as many young women as possible to have the opportunity to receive our scholarships,” says Jamie Taylor, Event Coordinator, LPGA Foundation, The LPGA Foundation, LPGA-USGA Girls Golf.



The Dinah Shore Scholarship is awarded to an outstanding female, high school senior who played golf during high school but will not be playing collegiate golf. One $5,000 scholarship is awarded annually.

The Marilynn Smith Scholarship is awarded to high school seniors who will be playing golf at the collegiate level. Up to twenty $5,000 scholarships will be awarded in 2016 to the most highly-qualified candidates.

The Phyllis G. Meekins Scholarship is a need-based award given to a high school senior from a recognized minority background who will be playing golf at the collegiate level. One $1,250 scholarship is awarded annually.

The Goldie Bateson Scholarship is an initiative of the LPGA Teaching and Club Professionals (T&CP) Midwest Section membership and is awarded to junior golfers between the ages of 7 and 17 who have an interest in learning and playing the game of golf. Ten $250 scholarships will be awarded in 2016. Eligible candidates must reside within one of the following LPGA T&CP Midwest Section States: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri, Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, Mississippi, or Alabama.

