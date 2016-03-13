New golf fitness and wellness sessions, and an expanded retail track added to

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (Dec. 13, 2016) – New golf fitness and wellness sessions, as well as an expanded retail track are among the extensive educational opportunities offered during the 64th PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Jan. 24-27, 2017. Outdoor instructional workshops, daily keynote sessions, certification programs and classroom seminars create a comprehensive educational calendar for PGA Professionals and industry leaders attending the PGA Show.

Detailed descriptions of educational programming, instructor biographies and online registration are now available at PGAShow.com. Early savings on conference registration fees are available through December 30, 2016. PGA Professionals are able to earn more than 30 MSR credits through participation in PGA Education, PGA Merchandise Show and PGA of America programs.

“The 2017 PGA Merchandise Show Education Conference offers an exceptional learning opportunity across multiple subjects to help PGA Professionals and golf retailers grow their business and careers,” said PGA of America Senior Director of Education and Organizational Development Dawes Marlatt, PGA. “Expert presenters, important industry insights, diverse learning environments and flexible registration options create an opportune education program relevant and accessible to every attendee.”

Tuesday, January 24

At the PGA Show Outdoor Demo Day at Orange County National Golf Center on Tuesday, Jan. 24, renowned PGA members and instructors David Leadbetter and 2011 PGA Teacher of the Year Mike Malaska will both present hands-on instructional workshops. John Holmes, president of Atlas Turf, will also conduct a workshop on turf playability, while GolfTEC will present a workshop on instruction technology. Additionally, the PGA Certified Professional Program Player Development Certification Program, the PGA of America Strategic Management Simulation Course and a condensed FlightScope® Academy program will be offered that day.

Wednesday – Friday, January 25-27

Daily keynote education sessions, Jan. 25-27, begin each conference day at the Orange County Convention Center and feature presentations by: David Leadbetter, PGA, who will present “Applied Biomechanics of the Golf Swing” (Wednesday); Michael Leemhuis, PGA Master Professional and Ocean Reef Club President, who will address CEO expectations for PGA Professionals (Thursday); and the Doneger Group, which will present a complimentary session open to all PGA Show attendees, “FutureRetail – New Growth Opportunities” (Friday). The keynote sessions begin a schedule of more than 50 classroom seminars led by many of golf’s most respected subject matter experts and industry leaders. Classroom seminars will focus on five key content tracks – Teaching and Coaching, Leadership, Sales and Marketing, plus an expanded Retail track and a new Golf Fitness and Wellness track.

Registration – Online, Early Savings & Single Sessions

Registration for the educational offerings at the PGA Merchandise Show is now available online at PGAShow.com . Early savings are available for registration made through Dec. 30, 2016, and single session registration is available in addition to single day and full conference. PGA Professionals are able to earn more than 30 MSR credits through their participation in PGA Education, PGA Merchandise Show and PGA of America programs.



PGA Teaching & Coaching Summit, presented by Omega

The biennial PGA Teaching & Coaching Summit, presented by Omega, is an additional PGA Show Week education opportunity, Jan. 22-23 at the Orange County Convention Center. The Sunday-Monday Summit will present the most current teaching and coaching techniques, plus biomechanics, motion and swing strategies. Hosted by 2008 PGA Teacher of the Year Martin Hall, the Summit also features 2015 PGA Teacher of the Year Cameron McCormick and 2016 PGA Teacher of the Year Mike Adams, among an impressive lineup of PGA Professionals and industry experts. PGA Professionals can earn 16 PGA Education Credits by attending the two-day PGA Teaching & Coaching Summit. Registration is available on PGA.org.

About PGA Merchandise Show:

The 64th PGA Merchandise Show, held Jan. 24-27, 2017, in Orlando, will welcome some 1,000 top golf companies and brands and more than 40,000 industry professionals from around the world to the industry’s annual global summit for the business of golf. The PGA Show Outdoor Demo Day, the world’s largest professional golf testing event, will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Orange County National Golf Center. During PGA Show days, Jan. 25-27, at the Orange County Convention Center, PGA Professionals, retailers and industry leaders will uncover the latest trends, source the newest golf merchandise, test the latest equipment, learn proven business best practices, network among peers and move forward the business of the game. The PGA Merchandise Show, the MAJOR of Golf Business, is a trade-only event, not open to the public.

