When September 25, 2017

8:00 AM Where Firethorne Country Club, 1108 Firethorne Club Drive, Marvin, NC 28173

This annual event offers an excellent opportunity to mix business with pleasure. More than 100 business executives and owners take to the greens to support the Urban League. You can be part of the Fairway supporters by being a Masters Sponsor, a U. S. Open Sponsor or a PGA sponsor. By being a sponsor, you are partnering with the Urban League to engage youth, change lives and empower the community with 100% of the proceeds going to benefit the vital programming at the Urban League of Central Carolinas!

For more information on becoming a golf tournament sponsor and or to participate in this event, please call (704) 373-2256 ext. 208 or visit http://www.urbanleaguecc.org/page.asp?urh=EventsViewer&id=237