Greetings Golfers:

What an amazing year 2016 was here at Clearview!!! Amazing because it was in 1946, 70 years ago, that Dr. William Powell began building Clearview Golf Course and we are still open and in business.

If you read Dr. Sinnette’s book ” Forbidden Fairways” you will see how many African American owned golf courses existed at one time. When you look at that number today you cannot even count the number on two hands. With roughly 24 million golfers and approximately 16,000 golf courses in the United States for a black designed, built, owned and operated golf course, open to the public to still be in existence is everything short of a miracle.





So What Was 2016 like??

We kicked off the year here at Clearview with a Bus Tour to the USGA Museum and Headquarters in Far Hills, New Jersey.



For the past couple of years the USGA has done a wonderful job with the direction of Susan Wasser to highlight the achievements of African Americans in golf and to try to preserve much of our history that is quickly disappearing.

When the bus arrived at the USGA there were two large banners of William Powell hanging outside the building and a beautiful showcase of various archival items from Clearview and the Powell Family currently on loan to the USGA. Although many people know a bit about Clearview, it was extremely impressive to see that the governing body of golf in the U.S. is highlighting the significance of this course to golf and to America.

We continued by hosting an event geared to senior 70 plus, which was quite fun.

Clearview HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) is a women military veterans golf program that we do year-round to support those who have served our country and using golf as not only a recreational sport, but also a therapeutic one. HOPE is an affiliate of the PGA HOPE program. (Please go on youtube where you can see some videos and articles by the New York Times about our women.) In the latest issue of Women’s Golf Journal (Cheyenne Woods is on the cover) you will see a 6-8 page article about some of our women veterans. Here at our golf course we are very proud of this program.

May was a very exciting month for us as my brother Larry (Powell), a member of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America was inducted into the National Black Golf Hall of Fame during their 30th Anniversary. He becomes the first GCSAA member inducted. We are so fortunate to have him here at Clearview as our superintendent. With little money he is constantly working miracles, especially with the large undulating greens here. There are no better greens in our state and that includes both private and public courses.

In June Shirley Spork, one of only 3 living Founders of the LPGA graced the course for our annual LPGA Pro-Am with a dinner hosted by NFL Hall of Fame member, Franco Harris.



Also in June Jessie Brooks and Ron Fuller hosted the Annual Pioneer Tournament which brings in 100 golfers from all over the country. They named the tournament for Mr. Powell for his contributions to golf for all people. We so appreciate the dedication of these two gentlemen!!

Several years ago Cheryl-Lynne Thompson from Bermuda and I began working on a special golfing event and in August it finally took place.

From an “OceanView to a Clearview” featured 8 men and 4 women from OceanView Golf Course playing 8 men and 4 women from Clearview in an International Team Match with a Ryder Cup- Solheim type format. We at Clearview were perfect hosts as Bermuda took home the roving plaque for this first match.

Our 32nd Annual William Powell Clearview Celebrity Tournament took place in August with NFL Hall of Fame member Leroy Kelly returning for the 32nd time. So commendable of Leroy who had such great respect for both my mom and dad and continues to return for this event.

This past September the women’s golf team at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland played for the Renee Powell Cup, although I was unable to attend this year, I do plan to travel to St. Andrews to present this special award. Such an honor for a person who lives on the other side of the Pond from Scotland.

This year the PGA of America celebrated its 100th Anniversary. There is a beautiful coffee table book with the history of the PGA, but more significantly is a picture of my father and I on the cover, both PGA members (it took a long while before he was able to become a member though because of the Caucasian only clause until 1961) There is also a full page picture of Bill Powell in his WWII uniform on the inside.

In November as we celebrated the 100th annual PGA meeting, I had been asked by Secretary Suzy Whaley to write and deliver her nominating speech for her to become the next Vice President of the PGA of America. It was indeed an honor as she is the first female officer of the PGA.

To this being not only a celebration of the 70th anniversary of the building of Clearview it was also the 100th Anniversary of the birth of William Powell.

We and all who knew him were blessed to have been able to be in his presence for 93 years and to see how one person could change the climate of one sport that was not always open to all. Although much has been done still much has to be done.

As we now will begin looking into the future of Clearview for the next 70 years, I and we at Clearview are looking for your support to keep this Dream and Legacy alive.

I shall be blogging on a monthly basis in African American Golfer’s Digest and hope you all will continue to support Debert Cook and this magazine.

Golfingly yours,

Renee Powell

LPGA Lifetime Tour Member, PGA Class A and R&A Lifetime Member