Redesigned and re-engineered for 2016, the Kia Sorento SUV Crossover is a people mover that’s stylist enough to drive on any occasion The 2016 Sorento was widened and stretched with enough room for large families and more storage for golf bags and more.

Just right for a large family, the crossover SUV, is slightly taller than the previous model, the Sorento offers a five or seven seat configurations, if the option of a third row seat is added.





The 2016 Kia Sorento is not only roomier but cruises easily on the highway and navigates Urban streets with ease. Kia Sorento is no longer the baby sibling in the mid-size SUV class against the Ford Edge, Hyundai Santa Fe, or the Jeep Grand Cherokee. In fact, it has grown up and going head to head with larger SUVs in the midsize SUV competitors. Seven-seat competitors include the Santa Fe and Toyota Highlander.

The 2017 Kia Sorento adds to the redesign with more safety features and integrated smartphone technology. The Sorento can be powered by three different engines. a base 185 horsepower 2.4-liter inline our-cylinder, a 290 horsepower 3.3-liter V6, or a 240 horsepower turbo charged 2.0-liter four cylinder.



The Sorento offers about 13 different configurations that start at $25,400 for base L model and can be as high as $45,000 for the high-end Sorento SX Limited model.

Randi Payton is Founder at Decisive Media, Washington D.C. Metro Area.