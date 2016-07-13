Carlos Brown, an award-winning golf instructor from North Texas and owner of Carlos Brown Golf Academy had his left foot amputated following complications from a blister between his toes that developed a very serious staph infection.

Brown coaches for the USA National Team and is a former African American Golfer’s Digest Coach of the Year and operates and owns the Carlos Brown Golf Academy in Rowlette and Los Angeles. He is a much loved and well-respected golf coach,” says Debert Cook, publisher of the African American Golfer’s Digest. “I believe that he will come through this difficult situation even stronger than before.”

Brown, ranked among Golf Digest’s Best Young Teachers since 2010, he has been devoted to his trade for decades and has received many awards and honors. When he recently suffered an injury to his left foot. A cut became infected, and it ultimately spread throughout his foot, leading to an emergency room trip. It was here Brown was informed he had gangrene, and he would lose the use of his toes.

During surgery, doctors discovered the infection was worse than previously thought, leading to amputation of Brown’s entire foot and the lower part of his left leg.

According to reports, Brown sprained his ankle in a sprinkler hole at the Waterview Golf Club in Rowlette where he teaches young golfers. Brown said the swelling caused a blister and during the next few weeks an infection set in. Doctors discovered the infection had developed into gangrene. “They did the best that they could but unfortunately it was spreading really fast,” said Brown. Brown says that his doctors told him they were going to try to save as much of his leg as they could. The surgery resulted in the amputation of Brown’s foot and lower leg. “I actually had two surgeries,” Brown told this publication. The first, taking less than an hour, was to stop the spread of the gangrene. A second surgery took two hours, was to enable him to be fitted for a prosthesis. “The second surgery was the most painful of the two. Doctors had to move things around to get my leg prepared to fit a prosthesis.”

He was released from the hospital on Saturday and is researching prosthetics that will enable him to golf and teach again. This will not stop me from doing what I love ..teaching this amazing sport!! Stay tuned ..come back in process!” Brown said on his Facebook page, where numerous friends, fans, and students have been leaving him well wishes.

“The biggest thing is seeing my students succeed. That’s the most important thing. Seeing them become good people,” said Brown through an interview. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with Brown’s medical expenses. Click Here For Brown’s GoFundMe Page We Luv The Lab has also been established for direct Paypal use: https://www.facebook.com/weluvthelab/?fref=nf

“Thank you Jesus for all those that have my back…I love y’all…get ready for a comeback.”—Carlos Brown, via Instagram.

Recommended For You. 500 Jobs Now Available at Topgolf Jacksonville JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Global sports entertainment leader Topgolf has announced its 30th location will open in Jacksonville in late October. X

Share Your Comments