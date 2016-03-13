Garvis Reynard Leak, 55, is a native of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and inventor of the “Taking Off” Golf Platform.

Leak retired from the Air Force, after servicing 26 years, and currently lives in Dayton, Ohio. It was while he was stationed in Misawa, Japan, that he developed an interest in the game and began playing golf. After several years, and hundreds of rounds of golf, his creativity and ingenuity resulted in the development of his unique golf training aid.

How did you come up with the idea for your product?

“After watching golf videos, and hearing statements by trainers about the, ‘launching’ of the golf ball, I pondered for a long time, and, realized the golf ball does actually “TAKE OFF” similar to an airplane.”

It was after this realization, Leak—who teaches and works with students and young people for a living— I decided to invent the “Taking Off” golf training product. Which, by the way, comes with instructions, giving users a visual picture in their minds of what to expect prior to hitting a golf ball with a driver or iron.

How much investment did your venture take to start up?

“The initial investment was nominal, it cost approximately $150.00.”

How did you come up with the name for your product?

“A lot of people are familiar with an airplane taking off, so I thought that “TAKING OFF” was a good fit for the platform.”

Do you have investors in your product?

“At the present time, I have no investors; however my outlook is working with potential investors to expand and bring awareness to the product, especially in schools. I truly believe the golf platform is a good product; So I decided to conduct business with the mindset of making a difference.”

Where is your product manufactured?

“It has been well documented that a lot of inventions, were started and made in a garage. At the present time, my product is manufactured in my garage/basement.”

Who do you believe will benefit from your product?

“I believe all golfers (youth/beginners/adults) will benefit from this platform. If you are a new golfer, you can practice at the driving range or in the back yard. If you are a seasoned golfer, you can work on all aspects of your game.”

Does your product provide any instructional videos for customers who purchase it?

Yes, the platform comes with instructions and a measuring rod (12 inches) at no additional cost.

How much does your product cost?

“The cost for the youth/beginner platform (white) is $10.00. The cost for the adult platform (brown) is $13.00. Shipping/handling and taxes are not included in the price.”

Does the “Taking Off” Golf Platform come with any warranties or guarantees?

“If the platform is damaged during shipping/handling, we will replace it. A customer only needs to return the damaged platform to receive a replacement.”

How do people purchase your product?

“Purchases can be made on our website: www.paradigmshift-lifecoachinggdl.com, just click on PRODUCTS to purchase the platform.” NOTE: My profession is that of a LifeCoach/Financial Coach, so please don’t let the website deter you from purchasing the product. (Small Business Owner/Minority Business Owner)

Once purchased, how long does it take for the “Taking Off” Golf Platform to arrive to the customer?

“Once we received an order, it will take approximately 2-3 weeks for delivery, depending on the shipping destination.”

Leak will be demonstrating and exhibiting his product at the 2017 PGA Merchandise Show, January 25-27, in the Products & Services section at Booth #2991. The PGA Show is the golf industry’s leading event, where PGA Professionals & Golf Industry Professionals gather to discover the latest trends in golf equipment & technology, apparel & accessories.

Contact:

Garvis Leak

Founder & President

“Taking Off” Golf Platform

PO Box 24701

Dayton, OH 45424

E-mail

