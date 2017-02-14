FAR HILLS, N.J. (Sept. 19, 2017) – The United States Golf Association (USGA) today announced tee times for the first two rounds of the 2017 USGA Women’s State Team Championship, Tuesday, Sept. 26, and Wednesday, Sept. 27, at The Club at Las Campanas in Santa Fe, N.M. The Sunrise Course at Las Campanas will play to a par of 72 and will measure 6,186-yards.

The USGA Women’s State Team consists of 54 holes of stroke play beginning Tuesday, Sept. 26, and concluding Thursday, Sept. 28. After 36 holes, the field will be cut to the low 21 teams, plus ties, for the final round of competition. Additionally, any individual player who is within five strokes of the individual lead, but whose team has missed the 36-hole cut, will advance to the final round, remaining in contention for the individual medal. The team score is comprised of the two lowest scores of the team’s three individual players from each round, and the team with the lowest aggregate score through 54 holes is the champion. If there is a tie after the final round, the score from the team’s non-scoring player is used to break the deadlock. If the score remains tied, the second-round score from the non-scoring player is used.

This will be the final playing of the USGA’s State Team championships, which began in 1995 as part of the USGA’s Centennial Celebration.

All times MDT

Tuesday (Sept. 26), Hole #1 and Wednesday (Sept. 27), Hole #10

7 a.m. – 11:50 a.m. – Alexa Pano, Florida; Chelsea Curtis, Massachusetts; Susan West, Alabama

7:10 a.m./12 p.m. – Tara Joy-Connelly, Florida; Claire Sheldon, Massachusetts; Cammie Gray, Alabama

7:20 a.m./12:10 p.m. – Meghan Stasi, Florida; Pamela Kuong, Massachusetts; Michaela Morard, Alabama

7:30 a.m./12:20 p.m. – Sarah Bae, North Carolina; Paige McCullough, Minnesota; Anci Dy, Michigan

7:40 a.m./12:30 p.m. – Hannah Craver, North Carolina; Alexandra Stewart, Minnesota; Anika Dy, Michigan

7:50 a.m./12:40 p.m. – Courtney McKim, North Carolina; Olivia Herrick, Minnesota; Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll, Michigan

8 a.m./12:50 p.m. – Lana Hodge, Louisiana; Lacy Shelton, Kansas; Mary Chandler Bryan, South Carolina

8:10 a.m./1 p.m. – Abbey Daniel, Louisiana; Erin Carney, Kansas; Lea Venable, South Carolina

8:20 a.m./1:10 p.m. – Kay Daniel, Louisiana; Martha Linscott, Kansas; Dawn Woodard, South Carolina

8:30 a.m./1:20 p.m. – Riley Ann Mayhew, Mississippi; Gretchen Johnson, Oregon; Marian Barker, Texas

8:40 a.m./1:30 p.m. – Presley Baggett, Mississippi; Amanda Jacobs, Oregon; Carolyn Creekmore, Texas

8:50 a.m./1:40 p.m. – Karley Whittington, Mississippi; Brie Stone, Oregon; Rachel Smith, Texas

Tuesday (Sept. 26), Hole #10 and Wednesday (Sept. 27), Hole #1

7 a.m./11:50 a.m. – Addy Douglas, Rhode Island; Allison Schultz, Wisconsin; Anika Richards, Alaska

7:10 a.m./12 p.m. – Laura Parziale, Rhode Island; Sarah Dekraay, Wisconsin; Katelin Richards, Alaska

7:20 a.m./12:10 p.m. – Kibbe Reilly, Rhode Island; Samantha Forster, Wisconsin; Teresa Fisher, Alaska

7:30 a.m./12:20 p.m. – Karen Hacker Kinnett, West Virginia; Sable Kerzmann, Montana; Kerry Lareau, Arkansas

7:40 a.m./12:30 p.m. – Kimberly Eaton, West Virginia; Ashley Griffith, Montana; Julie Oxendine, Arkansas

7:50 a.m./12:40 p.m. – Nicolle Flood-Sawczyszyn, West Virginia; Susan Matson, Montana; Nora Phillips, Arkansas

8 a.m./12:50 p.m. – Emily Gilbreth, Colorado; Debbie Wilbeck, Nebraska; Heidi Haylock, Maine

8:10 a.m./1 p.m. – Janet Moore, Colorado; Susan Marchese, Nebraska; Ruby Haylock, Maine

8:20 a.m./1:10 p.m. – Christie Austin, Colorado; Kayla Barnes, Nebraska; Ruth Colucci, Maine

8:30 a.m./1:20 p.m. – Teresa DeLarzelere, Oklahoma; Jennifer Cleary, Delaware; Jeannie Pak, Hawaii

8:40 a.m./1:30 p.m. – Jennifer Hays, Oklahoma; Esther Park, Delaware; Mira Jang, Hawaii

8:50 a.m./1:40 p.m. – Marna Raburn, Oklahoma; Phoebe Brinker, Delaware; Patricia Schremmer, Hawaii

Tuesday (Sept. 26), Hole #1 and Wednesday (Sept. 27), Hole #10

11:50 a.m./7 a.m. – Miranda Milne, Vermont; Paige MacLeary, New Hampshire; Hui Chong Dofflemyer, Illinois

12 p.m./7:10 a.m. – Jena Wood, Vermont; Betsy Knights, New Hampshire; Char McLear, Illinois

12:10 p.m./7:20 a.m. – Tracy Sloan, Vermont; Tara Watt, New Hampshire; DeAnne Stolarik, Illinois

12:20 p.m./7:30 a.m. – Rayleen Cudworth, Nevada; Kareen Markle, Idaho; Maisie Filler, Connecticut

12:30 p.m./7:40 a.m. – Connie Isler, Nevada; Abby Black, Idaho; Jen Holland, Connecticut

12:40 p.m./7:50 a.m. – Diane Booth, Nevada; Karen Darrington, Idaho; Lisa Fern-Boros, Connecticut

12:50 p.m./8 a.m. – Lynn Thompson, Ohio; Britta Snyder, Iowa; Julia Calomiris, District of Columbia

1 p.m./8:10 a.m. – Shirley Vaughn, Ohio; Leanne Smith, Iowa; Janice Calomiris, District of Columbia

1:10 p.m./8:20 a.m. – Suzi Spotleson, Ohio; Jenny Heinz, Iowa; Maggie Brady, District of Columbia

1:20 p.m./8:30 a.m. – Denise Martorana, New York; Thihashini Selvaratnam, Arizona; Alex Carl, Kentucky

1:30 p.m./8:40 a.m. – Ina Kim, New York; Ashley Menne, Arizona; Krissy Martin, Kentucky

1:40 p.m./8:50 a.m. – Marianna Monaco, New York; Kim Eaton, Arizona; Martha Leach, Kentucky

Tuesday (Sept. 26), Hole #10 and Wednesday (Sept. 27), Hole #1

11:50 a.m./7 a.m. – Ivy Shepherd, Georgia; Aurora Kan, Pennsylvania; Karishma Thiagaraj, Virginia

12 p.m./7:10 a.m. – Margaret Starosto, Georgia; Katrin Wolfe, Pennsylvania; Alexandra Austin, Virginia

12:10 p.m./7:20 a.m. – Laura Coble, Georgia; Katie Miller, Pennsylvania; Lauren Greenlief, Virginia

12:20 p.m./7:30 a.m. – Sadie Palmer, Utah; Kayla Katterhenry, Indiana; Jacquelyn Galloway, New Mexico

12:30 p.m./7:40 a.m. – Sue Billek Nyhus, Utah; Tobi Herron, Indiana; Chanet Fiorina, New Mexico

12:40 p.m./7:50 a.m. – Kelsey Chugg, Utah; Julia Potter, Indiana; Samantha Surette, New Mexico

12:50 p.m./8 a.m. – Ashley Gilliam, Tennessee, Jess Meek, Missouri; Leslie Folsom, Washington

1 p.m./8:10 a.m. – Jayna Choi, Tennessee; Kayla Eckelkamp, Missouri; Jamie Huo, Washington

1:10 p.m./8:20 a.m. – Riley Rennell, Tennessee; Kathy Glennon, Missouri; Shawn Farmer-Sese, Washington

1:20 p.m./8:30 a.m. – Aneka Seumanutafa, Maryland; Kelly Sim, New Jersey; Madi Daniel, California

1:30 p.m./8:40 a.m. – Clare Connolly, Maryland; Noelle Maertz, New Jersey; Karen Garcia, California

1:40 p.m./8:50 a.m. – Andrea Kraus, Maryland; Tara Fleming, New Jersey; Lynne Cowan, California



