On July 17th, the 100 Black Men of Stamford continued their tradition of raising college scholarship funds to transform the lives of minority youth in Fairfield County during the 17th Annual Golf Classic at Rockrimmon Country Club in Stamford, Connecticut.

“Thank you for your support! The event was a tremendous success and we are so appreciative of your involvement. With your participation, the 100 have raised more than $100,000 in scholarship funds over the last five years, ” said Curtis Battles, President/CEO of the organization through a shared email notice to supporters. Stamford Mayor David R. Martin also extended his appreciation and best wished to the organization through an official letter that precipitated the tournament.

“We appreciate the numerous contributions from Community Patron Diageo and other major benefactors including Direct Source Marketing, HSBC, Pitney Bowes, BMW of the Hudson Valley plus many foursomes and individual supporters. Furthermore, a special thanks to Mayor David Martin for sharing inspiring words with our attendees and his encouragement to all of our mentees,” said Battles.

“It was truly a moving experience to see our six 2017 scholarship winners recognized for their academic excellence. We were able to provide needed financial awards to these deserving students exceeding $15,000 with your generous support! The 100 congratulates these outstanding young men and women that are well on their way to a bright future.”

The Schedule was as follows:

11:00 am – Registration

12:00 pm – Lunch

1:00 pm – Shotgun

The annual outing featured a scramble golf tournament and over 100 golfers participated. Attendees also enjoyed lunch, snacks, an awards dinner, open bar, players’ gifts, an auction, raffle and other surprises. The outing served a meaningful cause for the organization while providing an excellent and fun-filled experience for local businesses, residents of Fairfield County and the surrounding communities to join together. Diageo proudly served as lead sponsor for the tournament.

The 100 Black Men is a national organization founded in New York City over 20 years ago. It has over 100 chapters globally. The idea was to create a group of African American men who intended to make a difference in the lives of kids.

Our chapter, The 100 Black Men of Stamford, Inc., was founded in 1993, as a non-profit community action organization comprised of successful men committed to improving the educational and economic conditions for African Americans and others in need, with a particular focus on the development of youth. We are an affiliate of the 100 Black Men of America, Inc.

