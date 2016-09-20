Worthington’s life changed dramatically when he was just 13-years-old after receiving a short golf lesson from Tiger Woods. That encounter…
Featured Blog
Golf 2017
The 2017 golf season gets off to a fast start with the Bill Dickey East/West Celebrity Golf Classic, January 13-15,…
Youth Tee
Jamal Hutchison Wins at Western North Carolina Junior Golf Association
Golf here we come!! On June 15, 2016, it was a highlight day for skilled 11-year-old Jamal Hutchison”Sweetball”—a fond nickname…
Women's Round
Four Black Women Now Permeate The LPGA Tour
In six decades never before has the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) witnessed having four African American women on its…
STYLE & FASHON
Tail Activewear
Golf clothing for women has reached an all time fashion high with Tail Activewear leading the trends, offering some of…
HEALTH & BEAUTY
Schulz & Malley Trading Company Shaving Products
The Regiment There is a new world of men’s shaving products and Schulz & Malley Trading Company is leading the…
Clubhouse
Wissahickon Boys and Girls Club Youth Benefit From Golf Instruction
The Strokers Golf Club of Philadelphia introduced golf basics to youth at the Wissahickon Boys and Girls Club on April…
Auto Review
2017 Kia Sorento is Roomy and Full of Features
Redesigned and re-engineered for 2016, the Kia Sorento SUV Crossover is a people mover that’s stylist enough to drive on…
Interviews
15 Minutes With Garvis Leak, Inventor of the “Taking Off” Golf Platform
Garvis Reynard Leak is a native of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and inventor of the “Taking Off” Golf Platform, a training…
Golf Tips
Musikomania Festival Golf Tournament Registration
SUNDAY, JUNE 25, 2017 | The fabulous Hard Rock Golf Club at Cana Bay Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Full Golf…
Destination Guides
Kissimmee Bay Country Club and Remington Golf Club
It has been estimated that over two-and-a-half million African Americans play the game of golf in the United States. They are…
Hotel Reviews
Wyndham San Jose Offers Natural Luxury
Family-friendly hotel with 4 restaurants, 3 outdoor pools & close to terrific golf courses This golf group, family-friendly Ciudad Cariari…
Entertainment
Exploring the Reigning Career of Frank Ocean, as Writer Tracy Mitchell Now Explains:
The genre rhythm and blues has always been the most artistic and effective genre in music but when it comes…
Equipment Review
PrecisionPro GPS Golf Band
When you are out playing a golf round, and seeking to lower your score, the last thing you need is…